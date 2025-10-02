LANSING, Mich — When it comes to earning a living, manufacturing remains a vital part of Lansing’s economic foundation. At Lansing Community College (LCC), educators are working to ensure the next generation is prepared for a rapidly evolving industry — one where artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly significant role.

Lansing Community College is training the next generation of manufacturing workers, with a focus on integrating new technologies like AI and advanced robotics into their programs.

Student Barbie Staley returned to the field through LCC’s welding program, noting major changes in technology since she last worked in manufacturing.

AI-driven tools like drones and automation systems are now part of the curriculum, helping students work more efficiently and adapt to industry demands.

Despite AI advancements, skilled workers are still in high demand, and LCC aims to fill the talent gap by preparing students for future manufacturing careers.

WATCH: Building the future: How Lansing’s manufacturing workforce is evolving with new technology

As AI advances, many are asking: what impact will it have on job security in manufacturing? Are some careers more future-proof than others?

Barbie Staley knows the manufacturing world well.

“Hard hat, safety equipment, and then my welding helmet and tool bag,” she says.

With experience in automotive, retrofitting, quality control, and even government contracts involving tanks, she took a break from the field — but now she’s back and retraining in welding.

The biggest change she’s noticed? Technology. Especially the rise of automation and AI-driven tools that are reshaping how work gets done.

At LCC, that transformation is on full display. One highlight is “Snoop Dogg” — not the rapper, but a high-tech drone platform used in the school’s Computer Information Technology and Drone Program.

“This is Snoop Dogg. He is our Security, Networking and Operations Observation Platform — our Drone-Oriented Geospatial Guardian,” explains Jonathan Gosmano, Program Director.

Ten years ago, Gosmano says, a system like this would have been unimaginable. Today, it’s a key part of how students learn about AI, automation, and geospatial technology.

“It’s helping the next generation of professionals figure out how to do the same work more efficiently — or have a partner when they don’t have another person,” he says. “It’s already giving us new technologies and new concepts with additive manufacturing.”

While AI may be transforming tools and processes, it’s not eliminating the need for skilled workers — far from it. In fact, the growing complexity of technology is creating a higher demand for people who can build, maintain, and innovate with it.

The Department of Labor Statistics estimates that we would need nearly 530,000 drone professionals in the United States by 2028.

“Right now in the U.S., there are only a little over 100,000 people trained in this space,” says Gosmano. “Our program is here to meet that demand by training the next generation.”

Back in the welding shop, Barbie Staley is proof that you can always reinvent yourself — and that technology doesn’t have to be a threat. Instead, it can be a tool for empowerment and a gateway to new opportunities.

With AI advancing and industries evolving, institutions like Lansing Community College are playing a crucial role in preparing workers for the future — one where technology and human skill go hand-in-hand.

