“Buckle Up”: Downtown Lansing Gears Up for Big Changes

Downtown Lansing business owners and residents pledged support for growth and revitalization ahead of the annual State of Downtown address.

All of the Above Hip Hop Academy, which opened nearly a year ago, is one example of the growing community

Executive Director Cathleen Edgerly of Downtown Lansing Inc. highlighted that nearly $700 million in recent investments and noted a drop in the downtown vacancy rate.

Future development projects — including new businesses, buildings, and city infrastructure — are expected to reshape downtown over the next three years, with leaders urging patience during the transition.

"I pledge to do my part — whether that means investing my time, my ideas, my dollars, or my voice — to help Downtown Lansing grow strong."

This is part of the pledge that many Downtown Lansing business owners and neighbors signed ahead of Thursday evening’s State of Downtown Address. I’m your Downtown Lansing neighborhood reporter, Asya Lawrence, here with what’s to come in the next 36 months for the heart of downtown.

"We weren't really looking to be here — it just happened — and we're so glad it did." Ozay Moore.

Nearly one year ago, All of the Above Hip Hop Academy opened on Washington Avenue in the heart of Lansing.

"We just get to be a part of a beautiful ecosystem and do our small little part," Moore said.

And Thursday evening, Moore was among many other Downtown Lansing business owners and supporters at the fourth annual State of Downtown Address.

"We covered the themes of our current state of downtown, which, in reality, is complex." Cathleen Edgerly.

Downtown Lansing Inc.'s Executive Director, Cathleen Edgerly, highlighted the growth in downtown over the past year, with nearly $700 million in investment in the neighborhood.

"We continue to hover around a 25% vacancy rate, but it is lower than this time last year," Edgerly said.

From Jollof Caribbean Lounge to The Tower on Grand, to the new City Hall, Edgerly says a shift is coming to the heart of downtown in the coming year — but she notes that change won’t happen overnight.

"We're asking people to buckle up, hold on. It's going to be dusty, there are going to be some detours, and there is exciting change, but also very meaningful movement," Edgerly said.

Changes that downtown business owners like Ozay Moore say will hopefully bring even more people to work, live, and play in the Capitol city.

"We also believe that a thriving and healthy community is only as good as the people that live here," Moore said.

