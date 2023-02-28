Brrs, Beards and Brews, oh my! Lumberjack Festival returns to Old Town this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Grab your favorite flannel because the Brrs, Beards and Brews: A Lumberjack Festival is returning to Old Town this Saturday, March 4.

After a break for a couple years due to the pandemic, the lumberjack festival in Old Town is back for its fourth year.

Summer and Jamie Schriner are the volunteer organizers of the event, and Summer said the idea came to her several years ago.

"I love beards, and who doesn't love a lumberjack," Summer said. "When we were all brainstorming in Jamie's loft a few years ago, I suggested it and was so excited that everyone else was as excited as I was about it. So we just thought this will be a great goofy fun way to raise some money for Old Town."

The event is free to attend, however, there is a suggested $10 donation because it's a fundraiser for the Old Town Commercial Association.

"This helps to pay for all the things that folks just assume happen but don't really know how they do," Jamie said. "So things like trash cans and trash pickup on the sidewalks for people, for flowers, for helping to market the community to assist new businesses coming in."

The event will take place this Saturday from 12-5 p.m. on Turner Street with lots of fun vendors and contests.

“We have feats of strength, which are games that you don't necessarily always have to be strong for, but are just really fun, goofy games. We have mid mid-Michigan's least professional beard competition, where we welcome folks of all genders, and natural or created beards, fun games on the street bonfires, beer bourbon, and just a really good time to come out and take a break from the winter blues,” Jamie said.

The event is only for those ages 21 and up, and organizers ask people to leave their axes and weapons at home.

“Goofing off is a lot of fun, goofing off with hotties with beards is even more fun," Summer said. "Watching the feats of strength is an absolute hoot, and you know you're having a beer of bourbon for charity like it's just it's so many wins in a row. We love it, so we'd love to see you down here.”

The festival is still looking for event volunteers and competitors for the feats of strength competition. More information can be found here.

