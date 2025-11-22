"Bring It": Holiday shopping season kicks into high gear as thousands enjoy Electric Light Parade

LANSING, Mich — Sporting a Christmas cat suit just a few months into his new job at Summit Comics and Games in Lansing, the timing couldn't be better for Juan Castro.

"Being a regular here at the store I liked it so much I decided to work here," Castro said.



Holiday shopping season kicks into gear in Lansing following the Silver Bells in the City celebration.

A street vendor and a comic book store worker share their thoughts about the shopping season.

The store worker is ready to help shoppers look for the perfect gift while the vendor travels across the country spreading toys and joy.

WATCH: ELECTRIC LIGHT PARADE BOOSTS HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON FOR LANSING BUSINESSES

Electric Light Parade boosts holiday shopping season for Lansing businesses

Castro comes in at one of the busiest times of the year — holiday shopping season. The store offers a variety of items for gift-givers.

"We got Funko Pops. We got comics. We got board games. You name it," Castro said.

The parade brought additional foot traffic to local businesses, with vendors setting up to sell toys and other holiday items. Debbie Hodges traveled from Buffalo, New York to participate in the event.

WATCH: NEIGHBORS SHARE THEIR FAVORITE MEMORIES OF SILVER BELLS IN THE CITY

Silver Bells Memories

Hodges and other vendors travel to parades around the country to sell toys. After some years on the sideline, Hodges returned to vending because of her love for bringing joy to children.

"I like to see the joy in the kids faces. And a light up toy always does that," Hodges said.

For Hodges, this parade is just one stop on a busy holiday circuit. Her next destination is Chicago. Hodges is waiting to count the days when she can spend time with her own family.

WATCH: LANSING OFFERING SENSORY-FRIENDLY AREA FOR FAMILIES TO ENJOY SILVER BELLS IN THE CITY

Sensory friendly Silver Bells

"I have grandkids so I look forward to seeing what Santa Claus brought them," Hodges said.

Local businesses like the comic book shop are preparing for the increased activity that comes with the holiday season.

"[Today] started a little hectic because of the Silver Bells parade," Castro said.

The parade provides a significant boost to what's expected to be a busy season for retailers.

"Holiday season is a really interesting boost to our sales and our interaction with the community and the customers," Castro said.

When asked if he's ready for the hectic pace ahead, Castro remained optimistic.

"Yes. Why not. Bring it," Castro said.

The Electric Light Parade marks the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, with businesses expecting increased foot traffic and sales through the end of December.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.