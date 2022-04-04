Brian Sturdivant selected as Lansing's new fire chief

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Sturdivant has been chosen to serve as the next Chief of the Lansing Fire Department. Mayor Andy Schor made the announcement Monday.

Sturdivant was one of two finalists at the end of a national search.

“The Lansing Fire Department needs strong, steady leadership, and Chief Sturdivant will be an incredible asset to the City of Lansing," Schor stated. "Chief Sturdivant brings years of fire management experience, including extensive work with emergency medical services, training, budgeting, and positive relations with fire labor organizations and members. We had two great finalists for this position, but Chief Sturdivant stood out because of his leadership and analytical skills in leading large, diverse departments. I’m excited for him to get here and get started.”

Sturdivant is currently the Fire Chief in Battle Creek, where he has served since 2018. He has also served as the Executive Deputy Fire Chief in Petersburg, Virginia for 4 years, was Fire Chief in Milpitas, California for 4 years and was Deputy Fire Chief in Scottsdale, Arizona for 5 years.

“I am excited and honored to be selected to serve as Lansing’s next Fire Chief. I look forward to working with the great men and women of the Lansing Fire Department, city leaders, and community members to ensure the Lansing Fire Department is a leader in providing EMS, fire services and training throughout Michigan,” said Chief Sturdivant.

According to a news release, Sturdivant began his fire service career in Fulton County, Georgia where he spent 15 years before moving to Arizona. He earned a Master’s Degree from the Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Defense and Security, and a Bachelor's Degree in Public Safety Administration from Grand Canyon University.

Sturdivant is also a graduate of the program for senior executives in state and local government at Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government. He is a Certified Public Manager, and a graduate of the National Fire Service Staff and Command Program at the University of Maryland.

Sturdivant will start full-time with the Lansing Fire Department on Monday, May 2.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook