Bread House South hopes to expand closet and food pantry

LANSING, Mich. — Tucked away on south Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard sits the Bread House South.

“We have Sunday Service at 10:30 in the morning every Sunday, if someone would like to join us,” said director of the Bread House South’s clothing closet and food pantry, Cheril Glasslee.

But the church isn’t just known for its Sunday service.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the church’s clothing closet and food pantry has been a go-to spot for those in need.

“You know people need clothes for their kids, they need food, so we try to make sure we’re well stocked so people can just come in and get what they need,” said Glasslee.

The clothing closet and food pantry helps between 20 to 30 people a week, which is why the church is hoping to expand. Hung on the walls are blue prints that showcase a building being added to the church. Inside will be the clothing closet, food pantry and a commercial kitchen to feed the homeless.

“We’ll be having weekly meals in stuff prepared for the people that come in,” said Glasslee.

We’re told the expansion project will cost around $100,000, and so far, the church has raised around $5,000 from donations.

The church is optimistic about getting more donations because they know others will understand how meaningful these resources are.

“It brings me great joy when people can come in and they can stress free shop and get whatever they may need,” Glasslee said.

Click here to find out how you can donate

