Book drive honors late teacher's legacy at local bookstores

Neighbors didn't just buy books over the weekend at Everybody Reads Books in Lansing - they donated them too, and for a cause.

Makenna's Books honors late Eaton Rapids teacher through neighborhood book donations

Over 2,000 books collected and donated to 200+ Little Free Libraries across Michigan

Small Business Saturday book drive partnered with six local bookstores

WATCH: Book drive honors Eaton Rapids teacher's legacy across Michigan

After the death of Eaton Rapids Middle School sixth grade English teacher Makenna Morse in a car crash last April, her legacy continues through what she loved most - books.

Makenna's Books is an organization created by her family, giving neighbors a chance to donate books in honor of loved ones who have passed away.

Over the weekend, Makenna's Books partnered with six local bookstores across our neighborhoods for a Small Business Saturday book drive.

Since Makenna's Books started, more than 2,000 books have been collected, and donated to more than 200 Little Free Libraries across Michigan.

Honoring a teacher's legacy… one book at a time.

