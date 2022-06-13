Block Party Against Homelessness raises money for City Rescue Mission

LANSING, Mich. — The block party that ran in REO Town on Sunday was hot for a very special cause.

“This is to benefit the City Rescue Mission, they’re trying to expand and create single occupancy rooms for men in a more permanent way and help those in the community who need it," said Miriam Olsen, an agent for Coldwell Banker Hubble Briarwood.

On Sunday, Coldwell Banker Hubble Briarwood and Riverview Church came together to plan the Block Party Against Homelessness.

"Actually raising money that will put a roof over the head of one of our citizens in Lansing is really important," said Riverview Pastor Justine Detmers.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the City Rescue Mission has seen an increase in the number of people needing food, shelter, and hope, which is part of the reason why they want to expand their downtown location.

“Some people have lost jobs, some people have had to relocate because their state had closed, and we’ve just seen an influx of people which means an influx of needs on a very basic level," said Ben Neman, the City Rescue Mission's stats coordinator.

The event was open to the public and all the money spent at the vendors were donated to the City Rescue Mission.

If you you missed the fun, but want to help the City Rescue Mission, you can donate here.

