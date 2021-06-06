BLOCK:AID and nighttime market coming to downtown Lansing June 10

LANSING, Mich. — Next week a three-block stretch of South Washington Square will become a hot spot for entertainment and a nighttime market.

FOX 47 News, 2021

Several area nonprofits are coming together to host simultaneous events called BLOCK:AID and Afterglow Market in downtown Lansing.

Najeema Iman, 2021

Organizer Najeema Iman says she’s an import to Lansing and she’s been looking for ways to bring the community together since she moved here.

Iman also says the events will feature something for everyone in the family.

“They will have ax-throwing. There will be inflatable booths. There will be 60-plus vendors between myself and Lansing 501. So it's going to be a great time. You’ve got Smoothie Queen and Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes," Iman said.

Iman says the BLOCK:AID and Afterglow Market will also have four different stages featuring music acts.

FOX 47 News, 2021

The event is expected to draw hundreds to the heart of downtown.

The kick-off event runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on June 10 in the 100 through 300 blocks of Washington Square and in Artery Alley.

FOX 47 News, 2021

This series of events will last through the summer.

