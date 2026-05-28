LANSING, Mich — Drivers across Michigan continue feeling the strain of rising gas prices, with many saying the cost of filling up their tanks is becoming increasingly difficult to manage.



Michigan lawmakers introduced bipartisan House Bill 5966 to temporarily suspend the state gas tax and lower fuel prices for drivers.

If passed, drivers could save about 52 cents per gallon, or roughly $8 on a 15-gallon fill-up.

State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz says the tax suspension would last until Nov. 1, 2026, or until the national average gas price drops below $3.50 per gallon.

Local drivers say rising gas prices are becoming difficult to manage and support efforts that could provide financial relief.

WATCH: Bipartisan Michigan bill aims to temporarily suspend gas tax

Bipartisan Michigan bill aims to temporarily suspend gas tax

“It’s kind of hard to keep up with,” said Frank Bouffard.

Bouffard says it now costs him between $60 and $70 to fill up his Highlander, significantly more than what he was paying just a few years ago.

“Definitely a lot higher than it was before, you can tell,” he said.

Jamia Morgan shared similar frustrations, saying high fuel prices are making many drivers rethink their transportation options.

“It’s too high in America, it’s about time to start using water in a minute,” Morgan joked.

Now, a newly introduced bipartisan bill in Michigan could provide temporary relief for drivers statewide.

House Bill 5966 would suspend the state gas tax, potentially saving drivers about 52 cents per gallon at the pump.

“So if you have a 15-gallon tank that you’re filling up, that’ll save you like $8 to do that, so it’s substantial savings,” said State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, who represents Michigan’s 46th District and is one of the bill’s co-sponsors.

According to Schmaltz, if the legislation passes, the gas tax suspension would remain in effect until either Nov. 1, 2026, or until the nationwide average gas price falls below $3.50 per gallon.

“We don’t want people to have to choose to buy their groceries or get medication because they don’t have money to fill their cars up with gas,” Schmaltz said. “So we want to give them a break.”

During the proposed tax holiday, no fuel tax revenue would be collected for road funding. Still, many residents say they support any effort aimed at lowering gas prices.

“Yeah, that’ll make a difference,” Morgan said.

“I feel like it would help, but it’ll add up over time,” Bouffard added.

House Bill 5966 has been referred to the House Appropriations Committee for consideration.

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