Best Illuminated Band Award competition awards high school bands $1000

LANSING, Mich. — School bands from all across the state are going to be part of the Silver Bells in the City Electric Light Parade here in Lansing this week.

The event draws thousands and will feature lighted floats along with holiday music.

One local company has been supporting the parade by honoring the best bands with an award. That's Marshall Music Co., which started right here in Lansing back in 1948.

For the last 20 years, Marshall Music has been working closely with the coordinators of Silver Bells in the City to gift money to the best bands and the parade.

“Marshall Music is giving out a $500 gift certificate to the winning bands, both a large and a small band. The Lansing Board of Water and Light is also giving out a $500 gift to those bands. In total, each of the winning bands gets $1000,” said Marshall Music Co. CEO Jimmy Edwards.

The Best Illuminated Band contest has given thousands of dollars to support music programs in Michigan over the years.

Edwards says it's rewarding for the students and the contributors.

“It goes a long way. The musical programs in Michigan need all the help they can get right now. And its been a big part of their program each year. They love being part of the event. They absolutely appreciate the gift. It's lots of fun,” said Edwards.

This year, 10 bands are taking part in the parade including the Everett, Holt, Bath and Elk Rapids High school marching bands.

The Electric Light Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday followed by the lighting of the state Christmas tree, a community sing along and drone holiday light show.

