LANSING, Mich — For many, the holiday season is filled with joy and cherished memories shared with family and friends. But for others, this time of year can bring feelings of grief, loneliness, and sadness.

Alexis Schneider, a breast cancer survivor, turned her own experience with isolation into Live Well, a holistic center that helps people coping with grief, trauma, physical health and more.

Matthew Johnson D.O., a psychiatrist with UM Health Sparrow, says Michigan’s cold weather and limited daylight can worsen seasonal and holiday-related depression.

Both professionals says encouraging open conversations with loved ones and seeking support to reduce isolation and improve emotional well-being during the holidays is crucial

Beating the holiday blues: Local experts encourage open conversations to combat seasonal loneliness

Mental health professionals say the “holiday blues” are common, especially for those dealing with loss, major life changes, or seasonal depression.

Alexis Schneider knows this feeling all too well. About ten years ago, she received a life-altering diagnosis: stage three triple-negative breast cancer.

“I was very lonely in my journey, feeling isolated and not understood by my family and friends,” Schneider said.

Her experience inspired her to help others facing similar emotional struggles. That motivation led her to open Live Well, a holistic wellness center focused on healing and connection.

“We have people who are coming through messy divorces. We have people who are coming because they lost a child or they lost a parent and they’re grieving,” Schneider said.

According to Schneider, conversations around seasonal depression and holiday-related stress increase significantly this time of year.

“We find that people are just looking for connection and community,” she said.

Matthew Johnson D.O., a psychiatrist with UM Health Sparrow, says Michigan’s winter weather can intensify these feelings. Shorter days, colder temperatures, and fewer outdoor activities can take a toll on emotional well-being.

“The very cold temperatures in Michigan and the limited amount of daylight can be a very difficult time for people,” said Johnson. “We’re used to being outside and more active, whereas this time of year those activities may be more limited.”

Dr. Johnson emphasizes the importance of open communication and checking in on loved ones during the holiday season.

“Ask them where they are emotionally and if they could benefit from seeing someone or talking to someone if they need support,” he said.

That message resonates deeply with Schneider and the Live Well team.

“To say, ‘I’m going to put one foot in front of the other today and live well so I can feel again,’”Schneider said. “So I don’t have to feel so alone.”

If you or someone you know is struggling this holiday season, local experts encourage reaching out for support and remembering that help is available.

