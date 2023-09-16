BCBSM union workers support Big 3 workers as strike begins

LANSING, Mich. — On the picket Line, you’ll find Alan Harris, a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan worker who has been a part of UAW for years.

Harris and other Blue Cross union workers have been striking for a few days now, demanding changes like better pay, job security and improved health care.

“Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is doing great right now, and we wanna see the workers benefit from that,” Harris said.

But Blue Cross workers aren’t the only ones with signs held high on the picket line.

Thursday night, UAW announced that union workers at the Big 3 automakers will begin their strike, starting with plants in Ohio, Missouri and Michigan.

“We have their back and they’ve had our back,” Harris said.

Harris said he and other workers are on the picket lines for their union brothers and sisters in the auto industry too, and he said he doesn’t think the auto workers are asking for too much.

The strike started because auto workers wanted things like better pay, health care and the cancellation of a tiered wage system.

“To the auto workers, I want them to get everything they deserve,” Harris said.

While no one is sure when either strike will be over, Harris is hoping by the end of both, it will be all worth it.

“Now it's time to get back what we gave up, both for the auto workers and us,” he said.