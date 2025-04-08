Batter Up!: The Lansing Lugnuts gear up for their 29th opening day

The Lansing Lugnuts are gearing up for their 29th season here in Lansing

Ahead of this years baseball season, many changes were made in Jackson Field including a new field, the addition of metal detectors, more netting and more food options

I caught up with Jesse Goldberg- Strassler, Lansing Lugnuts media relations director, as he and the Lugnuts team geared up for opening day Tuesday night

In the attached story, I also spoke with Jeremy McKowen, Lansing Brewing Company general manager, about what baseball season does for the neighborhood businesses

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

These seats are empty now but Tuesday evening they'll be filled with Lansing Lugnuts fans for the long awaited opening day.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here at Jackson Field with what neighbors can expect during this Lugnuts season.

"29 years of Lugnuts baseball. We're getting things going," said Jesse Goldberg- Strassler, Lansing Lugnuts media relations director.

Jesse Goldberg- Strassler and the rest of the team behind the scenes are ready for what they say will be a home run of a season.

"We've got the NCAA home run champion," said Goldberg-Strassler.

Both on and off the field, Lugnuts officials says neighbors are in for a even better experience than ever before with the many additions that have been added throughout this past year including a brand new field.

"In addition to that we've got extended netting down both lines for safety, we now have metal detectors as fans walk into the ball park,, we've got a new sound system so everything is much more clear." Goldberg-Strassler said.

Additions that are meant to bring more foot traffic to Jackson Field and the businesses around it.

"Whether it's the grocery store, whether it's restaurants, whether it's places to live, bring people downtown not that far from the capitol and have it be a place where you can feel safe and have things to do," Goldberg-Strassler said.

One of those restaurants is Lansing Brewing Company.

"We're excited to have baseball back." said Jeremy McKowen, Lansing Brewing Company general manager.

And they're covering all their bases as well ahead of opening day in preparation for the first game of many this season.

"It's a great generator of people coming down. It gives them a reason to come down and see what the Stadium District has to offer," said McKowen.

For my neighbors who haven't gotten their ticket for Tuesday nights game, its not too late.

You can visit the box office at Jackson Field to purchase your tickets.

