LANSING, Mich — Baseball is officially back in Lansing, as the Lansing Lugnuts prepare to take the field for Opening Day at Jackson Field.

The Lansing Lugnuts are preparing for Opening Day at Jackson Field, marking the return of baseball in Lansing.

This season is especially significant as the team celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Players and staff highlight new fan experiences, including food, giveaways, and ballpark improvements.

The Lugnuts open the season Thursday at 6:05 p.m. against the Dayton Dragons.

WATCH: Baseball is back: Lansing Lugnuts gear up for a historic 30th season

Baseball is back: Lansing Lugnuts gear up for a historic 30th season

After months of quiet, the familiar sounds of balls hitting gloves and bats cracking are set to return, along with the energy of excited fans filling the stands.

“It’s going to be a great year to go nuts with the Lugnuts downtown,” said Jesse Goldberg Strassler

Asya Lawrence

This season marks a major milestone for the organization: its 30th year in Lansing. Players and staff alike say the anniversary adds an extra layer of excitement to an already anticipated season.

For second baseman Justin Riemer, it’s his first year with the team—but he’s already embracing the moment.

“Get ready for a great season,” Riemer said.

Behind the scenes, preparations have been underway to make this season stand out. From new food options to on-field improvements and fan giveaways, the organization says there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Team leaders say each season brings a new opportunity to build on the past.

“Over the next 30 years, that’s going to continually be the question—what can we do better in every single aspect of the ballpark,” Jesse Goldberg Strassler said.

As players get ready for a long season ahead, they say this year carries extra meaning.

Asya Lawrence

“Definitely something that needs to be celebrated, 30 years here,” Riemer said. “We’re all really excited.”

The Lugnuts will kick off their season Thursday evening, hosting the Dayton Dragons at 6:05 p.m.

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