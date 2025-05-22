Back in Business: Westlund Apple Market restocks and reopens after May storm

Westlund Apple Market in Lansing is restocking after a major storm caused a power outage, leading to significant food loss.

Employees are working overtime to restock shelves and manage insurance claims, while customers are showing strong community support.

Longtime shoppers like Jesse Force appreciate the store’s resilience and continue to support the supermarket, despite setbacks.

The owner and staff remain optimistic, aiming to be fully restocked by next week

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Look at this place. We have to put it back together," said Tim Westlund.

The employees here at Westlund Apple Market, in my Lansing neighborhood, are used to the daily grind of stocking and restocking. But after last week’s storm, they’re working harder than ever.

I’m your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here at the supermarket, taking a look at how Westlund is restocking after losing power and having to throw away a lot of food and how neighbors have been supporting them along the way.

"Lately, I’ve been trying to cook more often." said Jesse Force.

Jesse Force has been coming to this neighborhood supermarket for 10 years. And no matter what he’s looking for, he says he can find it.

"Like dry beans — I’m making curries out of that. And I’ve also done a lot of oatmeal stuff." Force said.

And Jesse has access to all the ingredients he needs for his recipes — thanks to the hardworking people at Westlund Apple Market, a supermarket that’s stood tall in the Lansing neighborhood for over 100 years.

"I don't remember the last day I had off... maybe tomorrow. Maybe tomorrow." Tim Westlund said.

This was my first time stepping inside the market, but I knew I had to come see it for myself after Lansing neighbors shared on social media the struggles the supermarket had been facing — ever since the major May storm knocked out power in the store and wiped out over half their inventory.

"You want a frozen pizza? You're going to get one right here... or not. It'll be next Tuesday before we see that." said Tim Westlund.

As Westlund employees put in overtime to restock the market and work with their insurance company to cover the losses, they’re choosing to look on the bright side of a rather dim situation — and their customers are noticing.

"I think right now, when businesses are struggling like this because of the circumstances, this is when you should come and support your community." Jesse Force said.

Since the supermarket reopened, the owner tells me he’s seen familiar faces — and new ones — all showing up to offer support.

As Westlund employees work toward their goal of being fully restocked by next week, they say the neighborhood’s support has been a huge relief.

"Maybe we’ll move out of it okay. I think we will... we’re going to be fine." said Tim Westlund.

