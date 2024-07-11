Authorities respond to fuel spill near the Michigan Princess Riverboat on the Grand River

Authorites got a call about to a possible gas or diesel spill around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, crews got a call about to a possible gas or diesel spill.

When crews responded they noticed the sheen 300 yards down the river from the Michigan princess riverboat dock.

Booms were put up by the riverboat and further down river to contain the spill.

At this point authorities do believe no more fuel is spilling into the river.

“What they believe has happened, they had the Michigan princess filled today with fuel and they believe there was an overflow through a vent system.”

Chief Hendy said authorities from EGLE speculate about 5-10 gallons of fuel has spilt into the grand river and that the Michigan princess has hired clean-up crews.

