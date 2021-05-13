As Golden Harvest faces foreclosure, Lansing community lends a hand

LANSING, Mich. — For people in Old Town, Golden Harvest is known for its delicious breakfast, diverse environment, and loud music.

But since the pandemic started, the restaurant has faced some hurdles that have been hard on owner Vanessa Vicknair.

“The building currently is in foreclosure, which means she owes back taxes on it,” said neighbor and family friend Jamie Schriner.“ So, we’ve been working with the Ingham County treasurer.”

Schriner has known Vicknair for about 10 years, and, when she heard about the challenges that the restaurant is dealing with, she decided to lend a helping hand by starting a Go Fund Me.

“It’s almost a little overwhelming with all of the support that has come in from the community,” Schriner said.

GoFundMe, 2021

As of Thursday morning, the Go Fund Me had raised almost $25,000.

The hope is that, with the money, Vicknair and her family can not only reopen but repair things such as the crumbling roof, old pipes and dated kitchen equipment.

“She’s been there for years, She and her family have been there,” Schriner said. “Her mom has worked in there, her daughters grew up in there, and I’m sure they’ll love to be working there again.”

Vicknair did not want to do an interview, but she did say she’s extremely grateful for the community support.

If you would like to contribute to the Go Fund Me, click here.

