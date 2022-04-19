ArtPath will fill 3 miles of the Lansing River Trail with new artwork

LANSING, Mich. — Three miles of the Lansing River Trail will soon be filled with artwork by local artists.

Twenty new pieces will be installed as a part of ArtPath 2022 in the last week of May.

“We've reimagined these spaces under bridges and walls, that maybe didn't feel as welcoming, filled with just these bright, colorful works of art from Michigan artists,” said Katrina Daniels, the exhibits and gallery sales director of the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center.

The art will be up from Memorial Day until Labor Day. The fifth year of ArtPath will kicked off with an event on Friday, June 3.

“We will have a lineup of bands, food trucks, a little pop-up art gallery, hands-on activities for people and all of that's going to be taking place at Rotary Park,” Daniels said. “People can rent kayaks or bikes or go out on foot and see the work or meet some of the artists.”

Artist Christine Beals from Haslett is one of the featured artists.

“I'm super excited about it,” Beals said. “I think it's fantastic that so many people get to enjoy the public art on the Lansing River Trail and to be able to share it with so many people that use a river trail and exercise. Having our art outdoors in a natural setting definitely gives a different vibe to the whole look of things.”

Beal has produced over 350 pieces of original work and her four-food wide “Wheel in the Sky” will be a part of ArtPath this summer.

“I paint geometric art patterns,” Beal said. This is her third year participating in ArtPath. “I started out as a hobby, making gifts. I didn't know what I was going to do with all of it and now it seems like I can't paint enough and it's a really good feeling.”

The artwork can easily be found on the three-mile section of trail with a QR code or a paper map. Even though it starts Memorial Day, Daniels said it is still worth a visit beforehand.

“It's one of my favorite times of the year because then the river trail just like erupts with artists out there painting and installing sculptures,” Daniels said.

She said artists can be seen around during the fourth week of May.

“You'll see them out there with our ArtPath t-shirts on and it's so fun even just to be out there during the installation week, because you have artists on ladders and painting murals, and it's just really exciting.”

To help keep the parks and rivers clean and welcome the artists, there will be a river trail clean up on May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. You can sign up for the clean up or find out more about the featured art and kick off event.

