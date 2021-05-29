ArtPath outdoor exhibits return to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Looking for something fun and free to do with the family? Well, the City of Lansing's got you covered. The annual ArtPath exhibit kicks off next week.

“One of my favorite parts of this is not only the work itself, but the activity on the trail when you have artists actually coming out, painting, making, and creating on the trail,” said Katrina Daniels, the Lansing Art Gallery Exhibitions and Gallery Sales director. “It just activates these spaces that you might even not pay attention to.”

ArtPath 2021 will run along 3 miles of the Lansing River Trail from REO Town to Old Town.

The exhibit will feature 20 installations ranging from murals to sculptures to interactive pieces.

Trevor Grabill, one of the featured artists, says reimagining ordinary spaces throughout the city is what makes ArtPath a unique experience.

“When you bring public art into spaces like this, it kind of reminds people that they can be engaged with it in a number of different ways. They don’t have to just be used in the obvious way,” he said. “For example, this basketball court isn’t just for playing basketball, but it’s a space of beauty for people to share and engage with public environments.”

Kaisha Young, 2021 Trevor Grabill, a featured artist in ArtPath 2021, works on his mural at a Lansing basketball court.

All the artists showcased are from Michigan, something Daniels says was intentional.

“I think it’s easy to think sometimes about talent residing exclusively on the coasts and really found in LA and New York and I think that that’s a myth,” she said. “I think we have so much talent throughout the nation and we have so much talent right here in Michigan.”

The exhibit is open to the public from sunrise to sundown in accordance with Lansing park hours.

Kaisha Young, 2021 Trevor Grabill references a mockup of his mural, which will be an installation in ArtPath 2021.

Grabill says utilizing outdoor areas like the river trail is the best way to pull people into public art.

“Even as regulations are changing, I think that people are going to be reluctant in some ways to go to museums or galleries and I think bringing it into a public space where hopefully everyone feels safe and happy creates more opportunities for people to engage with the space,” he said.

To download a map for ArtPath 2021, click here or view below:



