ArtPath is leading the way to do a new day of art in Lansing: Where can you find the 20 new artwork sites

ArtPath, a public art tradition showcasing the work of artists across Michigan, is back for its 7th year.

This year, 22 Michigan artists were chosen to bring 20 artwork sites to the Riverfront stretch, including murals, sculptures, and more

On Thursday, May 29th, ArtPath held their ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil all the work these artists have been preparing

In the attached video, you'll hear from some of the artists about what this project means to them

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center is bringing some positivity to Lansing's river trail following tragic events earlier in the week

"Craig Hinshaw, K.W bell, Yve Holtzclaw, David Such, Fred Hammond. Kenneth Thompson...." Sarah Hopkins listed.

22 Michigan artists

"As someone said earlier, keep Lansing weird it's really an accurate thing," said Amadeus Roy

From different walks of life

"I know its the cliche of like as soon as I could hold a pencil but I've always loved drawing and story telling so its been a lifelong journey" said Adeline Newmann.

Bringing meaningful murals to the 2.5-mile Lansing riverfront stretch.

The art like this one is titled "Odyssey on the River."

"My transformative years, I would go there to mediate and everything, so it's really a thank you and a commemoration to the river," said Roy.

As well as this mural titled "Jump Dance Play Dream."

"I was really inspired by movement and the outdoors and all the different things you can do if you're on the trail or in nature," said Newmann.

Will all be featured near some community favorite spots like the Lansing Art Gallery, Turner Dodge as well as Rotary Park

In the midst of a tough week in the community, Sarah Hopkins of the Lansing Art Gallery hopes that the new art will serve as a new day for Lansing

"Art is an opportunity to experience joy, to find respite, to ask questions, and just enjoy something beautiful. Art path, in particular, is something that goes outside and is stationed along the trail in areas that may be like under a bridge where it is dark we're adding vibrancy and color to these spaces and just beautify Lansing as a whole"

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook