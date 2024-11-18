Artist Tiffany Luke Unveils This Year's Silver Bells In The City Ornament

LANSING, Mich — Local artist Tiffany Luke, owner of Lansing's LaFille Gallery, invited us in to see how she made this year's Silver Bells in the City ornament.

"Welcome to my studio. This is where the magic happens," says Luke. "First, I design the ornament and come up with some sort of depiction of what we want it to look like. It takes about four months to complete this process. This year, we chose the Ruby for the 40th anniversary."

Luke says her process for creating the ornament begins in June.

Bob Hoffman Silver Bells in the City 40th anniversary ornament



"Once I figure out which color it's going to be, I put it in my little manufacturing plant, LaFille Gallery Studio, and start the process of making 400 of them."

Luke doesn't slow down from there.

"In the beginning, I work non-stop! I pour the resin, and I have to resin each ornament twice. So that's literally doing this exact same process 800 times."

Bob Hoffman Tiffany Luke creating the Silver Bells in the City ornament



But Luke says she loves it.

"I feel like if I can give a little piece of art—of what we do—to everybody who's here visiting those Silver Bells, sweet, and I've done my part."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook