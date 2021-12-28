Art in the Sky billboard project is back for its 13th year with 6 new designs around Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — This year marks the thirteenth annual Art in the Sky billboard project organized by the Arts Council of Greater Lansing.

"The Art in the Sky billboard program was a product of a partnership with the Adams Outdoor Advertising and the MSUFCU and the Arts Council," Executive Director for the Arts Council of Greater Lansing Meghan Martin said. "Its purpose is to serve as a public art piece that is rotating."

Chelsie Boodoo is one of the six artists featured. She's a Ph.D. student at Michigan State University. Her graphic design is in rotation on electronic Adams Billboards now through the end of January.

Arts Council of Greater Lansing 2021 Chelsie Boodoo's billboard design

"So what's really fun about this is that the art is not just on one billboard, it's multiple billboards," Boodoo said.

Boodoo said she wants her design to inspire curiosity.

"On this piece you'll see two astronauts. They're moving closer towards a black hole," Boodoo explained. "One of their helmets has a galaxy on it. That one represents space. The other one has a clock on their face...that one represents time."

Arts Council of Greater Lansing 2021 Christine Beals' billboard design

Christine Beals is another one of the artists. She's from Haslett and has lived there for 20 years. She has always been a fan of geometry and likes to incorporate that into her paintings.

"I like the shapes," Beals said. "I've painted it since I was a teenager."

That, along with nature and bright colors.

"I paint happy art, not dark art" Beals said. "I want to evoke a happy emotion. I think our world is dark enough. We need happy art."

Beal's design will be up February and March.

Martin said the Arts Council is also collecting children's art pieces now through Feb. 7, and will display six on billboards throughout March, along with the six artists already chosen.

To see the other billboard designs for 2022, click here.

