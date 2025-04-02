April is Child Abuse Prevention month: How local advocates are spreading the word

Child abuse prevention month is recognized during the month of April annually.

During this month, advocacy groups like Small Talk Children's Advocacy Center bring their resources and prevention efforts to neighbors with the hopes of more transparency when it comes to abuse

Tuesday, Small Talk and officials with the Ingham County Prosecutors office planted blue pinwheels outside of the courthouse in recognition of Child abuse prevention month

In the attached story, I spoke with Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewayne and Small Talk Children's Advocacy Center executive director Alex Brace about the importance of this effort

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As we step into April, the Ingham County Prosecutors Office is recognizing this month as child abuse prevention month and planting these pinwheels to spread the message.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here at the prosecutor's office with a look at the ceremony.

"Abigail is one of those victims that was vulnerable that was just 60 hours old," said Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewayne.

A tragic case in 2017, after two Lansing residents gave birth to a baby girl in their home.

According to court documents, despite Abigail showing clear signs of needing medical attention, the parents refused due to their personal beliefs.

Abigail died just two days later.. and just this year, the case was finally closed.

"They were convicted last week of the death of their daughter Abigail. it was a very difficult case for us," Dewayne said.

Asya Lawrence

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewayne says instances of child abuse such as this one are all the more reason why awareness and prevention efforts are crucial.

"1 in 10 children will tell before they turn the age of 18 if they've been sexual or physical abused, so when we think about the amount of kids we serve in the community if were only serving 10% of what's actually happening, its indicative of a much bigger problem," said Alex Brace, Small Talk Children's Advocacy Center executive director.

That's why the prosecutors office joined forces with Small Talk Children's Advocacy Center once again for the month of April to highlight resources and neighborhood organizations that are for child abuse prevention.

Asya Lawrence

"People don't feel comfortable talking about in public forums or even in private and I think the biggest thing we can do to combat child sexual abuse or child abuse in general is bringing it to the forefront." said Brace.

Ingham County Prosecutors office officials say there were nearly 100 child abuse cases in 2024, and Dewayne says this year their office will continue to crack down on child abuse charges.

"These children often can't defend themselves or protect themselves so they need this intervention," Dewayne said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook