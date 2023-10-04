Anthony Hulon’s family to appear in court

LANSING, Mich. — The community is still mourning the death of Anthony Hulon. In 2020, the then 54 year died in a Lansing jail - after being handcuffed by officers and pinned to the ground.

Attorney Dana Nessel chose not to charge the officers involved, but that didn’t stop Hulon’s family from filing a lawsuit against the city of Lansing.

We talked to Hulon’s sister Heather back in 2021 who just wanted people to know the truth.

“It’ll come out, and the truth will be told,” Heather said.

The city of Lansing filed a motion to try and keep the case out of court. But late last month, a judge partially denied that motion - citing things like excessive force and extreme injury.

“I do think that we need to continue to seek justice in this case in the name of Anthony Hulon and discover the facts in this case,” said community activist Sean Holland.

Holland said now that Hulon’s family will be getting their day in court, it could really hold Lansing police accountable and answer tough questions that the community has been searching for.

“Should a man die because he was arrested? Should a man lose his life because that were trying to restrain him? These are all questions that we are advocating get answered,” Holland said.

We reached out to LPD and the Mayor’s Office for comment on this story, but comments were not provided. As for when the Hulon’s family will appear in court, that has not been decided yet.