An increase in Lansing Schools preliminary graduation rate

The Lansing School District says their Preliminary Graduation rate is up!

You may remember back in 2022, the district announced a strategic plan. In it, was a goal of bringing the graduation rate from about 74% to at least 85% by 2027. Nearly two years after the plan came out, the district estimates their graduation rate to be over 85%.

Watch video above to learn more about a resource that district officials believe contributed to the graduation increase.

Strolling through the Lansing community college campus, you’ll find your fair share of 2024 Lansing school district grads.

Like Linda Burt, who graduated from Eastern High School and is now studying engineering and marketing at LCC.

“I plan to go into nuclear engineer and creating clean energy solutions,” Burt said.

Then, there are students more into The arts, Like Abdi Muse. He is now studying General Studies and wants to one day be a book author.

“They give a lot of resources here and its really close to my home,” Musa said.

Two students with different majors, but they share a commonality - They both contributed to the Lansing school district’s preliminary graduation rate increasing.

“What we heard from our students and parents, is if it wasn’t for the promise, we would have left,” said Justin Sheehan Executive Director of the Lansing Promise.

The Lansing Promise is a scholarship resource, that the district said has played a role in helping increase its graduation rate.

Last year, Lansing Promise gave out more than 750,000 dollars to 450 LSD students and Sheehan believes providing a pathway to postsecondary education, motivates more students to walk across the high school stage.

“We want to see our students in control of their future and we’re aiming to do everything we can to get that graduation number up to 100% and see success in high school and also success in post secondary education,” Sheehan said.

The Lansing Promise believes parents play a crucial role in making sure students graduate high school. Below are some tips they provided to parents to make sure their kids walk across the stage.

