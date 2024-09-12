An early taste of Christmas: 2024 State Christmas Tree chosen

LANSING, Mich — It’s hard to think about Christmas while we’re still experiencing this summer-like heat but the 2024 State Christmas Tree has been chosen.

The Michigan Department of Technology Management and Budget has selected a 60-foot spruce from one of our neighborhoods.

Eagle residents Rich and Dorcas Albertson are donating the tree. It will be moving from their front yard and arrive in Downtown Lansing on November 2.

This is the second tree selected from Clinton County since the tradition began in 1987.

The tree will be surrounded by our neighbors for the lighting ceremony at the 40th annual Silver Bells in the City on November 22.

