Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority's Lansing chapter celebrates 75th anniversary

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was the first Black sorority founded in 1908 on the campus of Howard University. There are more than 1,000 chapters and more then 320,000 members.

The Delta Tau Omega Chapter was chartered in Lansing in 1947 by 13 women.

"It was really rough times. But that's how we got where we are today, with getting through the rough times, having the support of your family, having support of your community to get through those times. And I think that's how these ladies were really seen as Trailblazers during that time," said Diana Rouse, former president of Delta Tau Omega.

For 75 years Delta Tau Omega has been an active force in the community, hosting on average 20 events a year.

"We've done senior salute now for 42 years. And it's an activity in a program that allows us to recognize graduating African American high school seniors. And the program really started at a time when African American students were not highly visible and valued in our community," said Nettavia Curry, president of Delta Tau Omega.

Through the annual Senior Salute event, they have awarded over $160,000 scholarships to high school students.

The Delta Tau Omega chapter currently has 78 members.

