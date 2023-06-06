Grand Ledge fire chief warns residents about dry heat following wildfire in Northern Michigan

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Two forest fires continue to rage on in Northern Michigan causing a massive response from multiple fire agencies last weekend.

The fire in Crawford County spread quickly to 2,400 acres Saturday, while a fire in Iosco County topped out at about 300 acres.

They're being fueled by the dry weather, which has also affected us closer to home in mid-Michigan as well.

"It's very dry here, and so with the dry weather, it becomes an easy, easy access for fires. And when it starts outside, and it starts getting a little windy, that's when the fires usually take off. And it's not necessarily easy to contain," said Grand Ledge Fire Department Chief Mike Roman.

This is why the Grand Ledge Fire Department has a joined a number of local fire agencies in suspending burning permits to prevent fires like those up north.

With the heat and dry conditions we're experiencing, even small actions like flicking a lit cigarette onto the ground can cause a chain reaction.

"And so we want to kind of avoid that even though you don't have to have a permit for a cigarette, but we don't want that. It just shows how easy it is to get that fire going," Roman continued.

According to the National Weather Service, Michigan is at an elevated fire risk, therefore, Roman urges Michiganders to be aware and cautious.

