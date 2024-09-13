AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: Where do Black voters in Lansing stand?

Both political parties have emphasized the importance of Black voters this election cycle.

Watch video above to hear Democrat and Republican supporters in this key demographic.

“The Black vote, is very important, its very important,” one voter said.

Important and also divided, ahead of this upcoming Presidential Election.

“Go Kamala! Go Kamala! Go Kamala!” Said voter Zinnia Baker.

Baker said her vote will be going to Kamala Harris, based on the vice president's stance on creating more affordable housing, supporting small businesses and strengthening medicare.

“Healthcare is very important because we have a lot of people who cannot afford to go to the doctor,” Baker said.

Then, there are Lansing voters on the other side of the political aisle.

“What I love about President Trump and his policies, they’re for America,” said voter Linda-Lee Tara. “They are for America.”

Tarver is supporting the Former President for his views on building the economy, fixing inflation and securing the border.

“We are allowing for people to come over the border, we have no idea who they are and we have to house them, feed them and take care of them

Research from the Associated Press found that 7 in 10 Black voters have an "unfavorable view" of Trump, which is a down about 20 percent since 2021.

“President Trump has sort of shuffled the deck a little bit with Black men,” said Adrian Hemond.

Hemond owns the Grassroots Midwest, a bipartisan political consulting company. He said while trump has managed to appeal to Black men in this election cycle, .Harris still has more support from Black voters as whole.

“The reason why Black voters are largely going to support Harris is because she is the Democratic elect and Black people typically vote for democrats,” Hemond said.

