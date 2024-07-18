AG’s Office clears officers involved in Dec.1. 2023 shooting, family attorney weighs in

LANSING, Mich. — Two Lansing police officers have been cleared by the Attorney general's after a deadly shooting on Dec.1. 2023.

Body cam footage from LPD, showed the two police officers responding to a 911 call at a home on Massachusetts Avenue.

In the video, you can see the officers approaching Stephen Romero, with guns drawn. The incident ultimately led to the 33-year-old being shot and killed.

“He was shot between 6 and 8 times,” said Romero’s family attorney Gary Felty.

Taking you back to that night, officers said they were responding to a domestic dispute after they received this call from Romero's wife, who said Romero was being “violent” and he had a gun.

The body cam footage, showed Romero with the gun on his waist when officers arrived. Fast forward to today, the AG's office cleared the two officers involved, saying they acted in self-defense because they say Romero's hand was physically on his weapon when officers fired.

“When you view the context of that display, in conjunction to all that has transpired, its obvious to me that this was a surrender type position,” Felty said.

Felty, with Fieger Kaw, is representing Romero's family in a one- hundred million dollar lawsuit against the city of Lansing.

“The lawsuit alleges the deadly force that was used in the shooting was unjustified,” Felty said.,

And despite the AG's ruling, Felty said his firm plans to still follow through with the lawsuit.



LPD released the statement below:

"We thank both MSP and the Attorney General's Office for a thorough investigation. Due to this matter being part of ongoing litigation, we cannot comment further."

-LPD