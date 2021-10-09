Age restriction policy coming to a Lansing theater near you

LANSING, Mich. — Changes are coming to Celebration Cinema and if you're under the age of 16, you're probably not going to like them.

"Children who are 15 years and younger, we're asking them to come to evening showtimes with an accompanying an adult," said Emily Loeks, Studio C's Director of Community Affairs.

The unaccompanied minor policy will go into effect Oct.13 for all theaters owned by Studio C.

Lokes further explained the policy by stating, "by that we mean, somebody joining your group who's 18 years or older, who's a ticket purchaser and who will hang out and be responsible for the group of younger children throughout the duration of their movie experience."

Loeks told Fox 47 that the decision needed to be made due to behavioral issues.

"Our theater managers have had some challenges with just managing some disruptive behavior issues with larger and larger groups of young teens," she said.

The age restriction was set at 15 because 16-year-olds can drive themselves, they're able to do things independently.

Loeks said, "There are reasons why you want an adult accompanying them both for transportation reasons for safety and for just the general atmosphere of the theater, we found that having a slightly higher ratio of adults in the theater with younger groups of kids is helpful."

After 5p.m is when ages 15 and under must be with an adult, and a valid ID will be required for proof of age.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook