Afterglow market in downtown Lansing on Friday nights

LANSING, Mich. — YouShine Events & Consulting in partnership with Downtown Lansing INC will present Afterglow Market at Rotary Park (325 City Market Dr) in downtown Lansing, Michigan July 2 – September 3, 2021.

Happening every Friday night from 6PM – 11PM, patrons can expect a unique and fun shopping experience.

Afterglow Market is a socially responsible recurring event that features a rotating list of local artists, start-ups businesses, and food vendors in a safe outdoor environment. Visitors are encouraged to shop, listen and/or dance to live music, and stroll through the upbeat riverfront afterglow experience.

“This summer - the summer of Afterglow Market at Rotary Park every Friday from July 2 - September 3 - is going to be awesome,” says Najeema Iman, owner and Lead Market Curator of YouShine Events & Consulting, and creator of Afterglow Market. “There are so many surprises in store.”

Following the Afterglow Market Artery Alley and The Block Market, two previous shopping events curated by Iman, she has brought together a number of vendors such as MI Drinks Co., Smoothie Queen, Ray of Light Hair Studio & Co., Tantay Lansing (Peruvian Cuisine), and Red Bike Delivery and more for people who attend

“One of the greatest gifts that has come from me working on projects like Afterglow Market is that I have been able to connect with many in the handcrafted/handmade community and build new relationships with the greater Lansing, Michigan creative community,” Iman says.

