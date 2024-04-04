Affordable housing coming to Eastfield, how U of M Health Sparrow is involved?

LANSING, Mich. — Ten years living in the Eastfield neighborhood, Margaret Tassaro said she's still in love with the area.

“I am the president of the Eastfield Neighborhood Association.

In that role, Tassaro has been able to scope out the needs and demands of the neighborhood, one of which she said - is more affordable housing.

“Prices are going up, rent costs are going up, rent is quite expensive,” Tassaro. “So if people are given an opportunity to buy a home, I think that could be a good option for some people. People need places to live.”

Tassaro isn't the one only one who supports affordable housing in the area. University of Michigan Health Sparrow Lansing, which is apart of the Eastfield neighborhood made a major announcement Wednesday.

“We're transferring properties and homes to Habitat for Humanity and the Ingham County Land Bank,” said Margaret Dimond, U of M Health Regional President.

Nine homes and 2 vacant lots to be exact. U of M Health sparrow has owned the properties for several years and had plans to convert them into hospital but now, they'll be converted into affordable housing.

“With the unique partnership we were able to do a transaction of one dollar per property, then they can get in here to start the rehabilitating of these homes and by 2025 the homes will hopefully be ready for sell.”

A portion of the rehabilitation project will be paid for through state funding.

“I wouldn't be surprised if costs around 150 - 200k per home to rehab,” said Alan Fox with the Ingham County Land Bank

However much it is, Tassaro believes it will be worth it.

“It's 9 families that will have a place to live and I'm, happy that sparrow sees that,” she said.