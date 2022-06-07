Additional $300,000 to go towards improving facades in Michigan Avenue corridor

LANSING, Mich. — A few months ago, Lansing announced it will be getting $1 million from the federal government for Michigan Avenue corridor improvements.

Now, an additional $300,000 is going towards that project to revamp building facades.

“We know many of those businesses are doing great work, whether they’re providing food or merchandise, but we also know that the city has been here a long time and sometime things get worn out so we want to make sure everything is looking fresh,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

The city allocated $100,000 of its federal COVID relief money to the project and was given $50,000 by the Michigan Avenue Corridor Improvements Authority Board. The Community Foundation decided to match that.

“Being able to do facade improvements is a great way to show vibrancy in the city and it shows how exciting the inside of the businesses are by having an outside that is appealing and it shows Lansing as a city is great place to come and visit and live,” Schor said.

Businesses in the area can now apply for the money. Businesses will tell the city how much they’re willing to invest in revamping their facade and the city will match that amount.

“Any time they can get that kind of partnership and those kinds of contributions from the city, many of them are excited,” Schor said.

