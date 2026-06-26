LANSING, Mich — A Midland father who once struggled with addiction and incarceration is celebrating a new chapter after regaining custody of his youngest daughter and rebuilding relationships with his older children through Michigan's family reunification efforts.

Midland father David Zimmerman overcame addiction, incarceration, and other challenges to reunite with his children through Michigan's family reunification program.

Zimmerman completed substance use treatment, state programs, and other court-ordered requirements with the help of foster care case manager Georgia Townsend.

His story was recognized during Michigan's annual Family Reunification and Preservation Day celebration, which honors successful family reunifications.

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kimberly Thomas said courts statewide are expanding innovative programs and resources to help families safely reunite.

WATCH: A second chance: Annual family reunification and preservation day celebrates success stories across Michigan

A second chance: Annual family reunification and preservation day celebrates success stories across Michigan

David Zimmerman shared his story during the annual Michigan Family Reunification and Preservation Day celebration in Lansing, where families, caseworkers, and court officials gathered to recognize successful reunifications and the resources that make them possible.

Zimmerman said his life has changed dramatically over the years.

"I was in and out of prison, a drug dealer, a drug addict," Zimmerman said.

Today, he works as a recovery coach, helping others overcome the same challenges he once faced.

"Now I'm a recovery coach in the recovery community. I'm trying to save lives instead of destroy lives like I used to," he said.

Zimmerman credits the possibility of losing his children as the motivation to change his life.

Georgia Townsend, the foster care case manager assigned to the Zimmerman family's case, said the biggest obstacles to reunification were stable housing and substance use.

"When I received the case, the main barriers to reunification were housing and substance use," Townsend said.

Over the course of about a year, Zimmerman completed programs, attended classes, and participated in court proceedings. His efforts resulted in reunification with his 5-year-old daughter while also helping restore his relationships with his 18- and 21-year-old children.

His family's journey was one of several highlighted during the annual celebration, which recognizes the collaboration between courts, child welfare agencies, and community organizations that help families safely reunite.

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kimberly Thomas said courts across the state continue to develop innovative programs designed to better serve families.

"We really are excited about the innovations and pilots that courts are doing across our state to develop best practices to try to meet families where they need it most," Thomas said.

Officials say the celebration also serves as a reminder that resources are available for families working toward reunification. During Family Unification Month and throughout the year, parents seeking assistance are encouraged to connect with the Michigan Supreme Court and local family support services.

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