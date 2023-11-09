A recap of Lansing’s Election Day, breaking down council races and city's charter revision

LANSING, Mich. — It feels like a solid win for Ryan Kost. Tuesday night, he was re-elected as Lansing’s first ward council member, receiving over 75% of the votes.

“I think last night’s results were really buying into community first,” Kost said.

Kost is looking forward to continuing his work on addressing the red tag issue and improving public safety, but this wasn’t the only council race on the ballot.

Incumbent Adam Hussain took home the third ward council seat, and Trini Lopez- Pehlivanoglu was elected into one of two open at large seats. She said she plans to work on things likes redevelopment projects and improving public safety in schools.

“Those are hefty goals I set and I realize it’s going to take all of us to move these efforts forward and I am sure we will do that,” Pehlivanoglu said.

Tamera Carter was the other winner in the at large race . We reached out to her for an interview, but she was unavailable.

Moving outside of the council races, during election, 51% of voters voted to revised the city’s charter.

“When we’re in these meetings with residents, people have a lot of issues with transparency and accountability in the city and a lot of that stems from the city’s charter,” said community advocate Michael Lynn Jr.

Lynn promoted the idea of the charter being revised because he said, with it being written in the 1970’s, it was dated.

“In1978, we didn’t have internet, we didn’t have cell phones, so those are just small things that show why the charter needs to be revised to help the city run efficiently,” Lynn said.

“I think a lot of things have changed since then and it should be revised, I won’t say what things I think should be revised - I will leave that up to the commission,” Kost said.