A partnership between state agencies is bringing more recovery houses to Michigan

From opioid settlement funding from the state, MSHDA and MDHHS are using $2.5 million to fund recovery houses across the state

With the goal of 40 to 60 homes, these recovery homes will specialize in recovery resources and in-home assistance

Angie Smith-Butterwick from MDHHS says the number of beds available for those in recovery is far less than the number of people who need recovery resources

In the attached video, you'll hear more details on this program and the timeline for getting these recovery homes up and running

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In an effort to reduce overdose deaths, the state of Michigan is funding numerous recovery homes across the state.

"Alcohol and drug deaths are now the 3rd leading cause of death in the country behind heart disease so it a very serious issue," said Patrick Patterson, Executive Director of Mid Michigan Recovery Services

Patrick Patterson has seen the need for proper recovery resources across our neighborhoods through his time at Mid Michigan Recovery services

"It's a need everywhere in the country, and right now in Michigan we are in the middle of a housing crisis that especially impacts people who are in burnable populations, and that includes people who are in recovery right now"

To address this, a new partnership between the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the State Housing Development Authority will put $2.5 million toward expanding access to recovery housing.

"With opioid settlement funding so we are taking this funding and we are putting it into small-scale recovery housing for people who are at risk of being homeless"

State leaders expect this grant money will go toward 40-60 single-family recovery homes across Michigan assisting 250 to 350 people.

Addiction Counselors like those at Mid Michigan Recovery Services say the needs of those who struggle with addiction are not being met in homeless shelters and believe the resources made possible through this funding will go a long way.

"We need help it's bad right now. We see people coming in every day that need these resources that aren't available so this could be huge for them."

The goal is to provide recovery management skills along with volunteerism and employment.

Proposals for the Recovery Housing Investment Program are due on July 26th.

