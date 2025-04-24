A New Era for Lansing: Construction for the new city hall begins

Lansing officials broke ground on a new City Hall, a long-anticipated project expected to be completed by fall 2026, located at Grand Avenue and Lenawee Street.

The new three-story building will centralize city services, offering a one-stop shop for residents and housing a new City Council chamber.

Funded by $40 million in federal money, the project is seen as a catalyst for revitalizing the southern part of downtown Lansing.

In the attached story, Community members and leaders, including former Mayor David Hollister and current Mayor Andy Schor, celebrated the milestone and reflected on the decades-long vision behind the project.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After years of anticipation, contractors have officially broken ground on Lansing’s new City Hall. I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter, Asya Lawrence, here with a look at what's to come for the city's new home base.

"We came to downtown Lansing to see a new neighbor of ours... City Hall," said Bruce Wheeler, assistant director with the Justice in Mental Health Organization, also known as JIMHO

Bruce Wheeler and his organization, Justice in Mental Health, have been located near the historic Cherry Hill neighborhood for more than 20 years. Now, the neighborhood is growing day by day.

"You're going to see cranes in the air in this area, which is exciting. It's a new City Hall—it's going to be incredible. A one-stop shop for services. We're going to have our city departments here, but it's also going to reinvigorate this southern part of downtown," said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lansing city officials and neighbors gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new building, which is expected to be completed by fall of 2026.

City of Lansing

"Thirty years ago, my first budget recommendation was a new City Hall," said David Hollister, Former Lansing mayor.

During former Lansing Mayor David Hollister's term from 1993 to 2003, he says his recommendation was met with skepticism—something current Mayor Andy Schor acknowledged in his speech.

Asya Lawrence

"It was always, 'What do you do with the courts and the lock-up and the police station?' and 'How do you move out of the building into a better space and repurpose the building? These are all the problems we had to solve," Mayor Schor said.

But through $40 million in federal funding, the long-awaited three-story City Hall is now under construction at the corner of Grand Avenue and Lenawee Street. It will include department offices on the ground floor for residents to handle city business, as well as a new City Council chambers.

"Today we're creating a dream—or the beginning of a dream," Hollister said.

