A man's body was found near the railroad tracks in Lansing. Police are treating it as a homicide.

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified the man whose body was found Monday evening in Lansing as 23-year-old Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore of Lansing.

Moore's body was discovered by police Monday around 7:30 p.m. near the railroad tracks in the 1200 block of South Clemens Avenue.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Moore had recently been reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Larson at (517) 483-6817, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

