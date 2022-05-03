A man's body was found near the railroad tracks in Lansing. Police are treating it as a homicide.

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified the man whose body was found Monday evening in Lansing as 23-year-old Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore of Lansing.
Moore's body was discovered by police Monday around 7:30 p.m. near the railroad tracks in the 1200 block of South Clemens Avenue.
Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Moore had recently been reported missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Larson at (517) 483-6817, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.