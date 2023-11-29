A look into possible pest issue at Waverly Park ‘I want the roaches to move out’

LANSING, Mich. — Gregory Turner has lived at Waverly Park Apartments since 2017, and he said he has some unwanted roommates.

“I want to see the roaches move out of my apartment,” he said.

Turner said the issue has been ongoing since he’s moved in, and he has receipts.

He showed us a print out , he said he got from the leasing office, that shows him going to the office over 30 times complaining about the roaches.

“They do come out every Monday, but the treatment that they’re giving is not good and it’s not treating the source,” Turner said.

After talking to Turner, it was time for us to head over to the leasing office. There, we spoke to the property manager, who directed us to the regional manager, who said he could not comment.

We reached out to the city of Lansing to see if the complex had any open code enforcement violations , and was told there are none.

Going back to Turner, he said a property manager told him that they’re working on transferring him to another unit, but he’s still a little unsure about the outcome.

“My concern is me leaving this unit and going to one that has roaches too,” he said.