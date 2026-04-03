LANSING, Mich — On Thursday, SBA administrator Kelly Loeffler joined Congressman Tom Barrett for a stop at Campbell Press Repair in Lansing, where local manufacturing leaders shared how the current economy is impacting their work.

Campbell Press Repair in Lansing hosted Congressman Tom Barrett and SBA administrator Kelly Loeffler for a tour highlighting its skilled workforce and manufacturing operations.

Company leaders credited Trump-era tax cuts and tariffs with helping boost local manufacturing and business growth.

Barrett emphasized benefits for working families, including tax relief measures and support for small businesses.

The Ingham County Democratic Party member Brian Jackson pushed back, arguing economic gains haven’t been felt equally and many families are still struggling financially.

WATCH: A look inside the Campbell Press Repair shop: How national policy is shaping local manufacturing

A look inside the Campbell Press Repair shop: How national policy is shaping local manufacturing

Campbell Press Repair has called Lansing home since 1972, specializing in stamping press repair and manufacturing. The company is powered by a team of engineers and technicians focused on keeping operations efficient and competitive.

“Highly skilled, highly talented people that we have here really make it happen,” Pete Campbell said.

During the visit, Barrett toured the facility and highlighted the importance of skilled trades, encouraging more young people to consider careers in the field.

“They do some amazing work here, and they're also encouraging young people to get into the trades,” Barrett said.

Leadership at Campbell Press credited policies from the Trump administration, including tax cuts and tariffs, for helping strengthen their business and the broader manufacturing sector.

“I’ve got examples all around the shop here of how that’s been working and the tariffs as well, that’s been working here and causing the economy to move,”Campbell said.

Barrett pointed to what he described as working families tax cuts, saying they are designed to provide relief through measures like increasing the child tax credit, eliminating taxes on tips and overtime, and supporting small businesses.

“Today in America, a family of four with two children will not pay any federal taxes on the first $73,000 they make in income—that is a major success,” Barrett said.

But not everyone agrees with that assessment. Members of the Ingham County Democratic Party like Brian Jackson say the impact hasn’t been enough for many families.

Asya Lawrence

“It seems like we’re getting crumbs over here but carrying bricks over here,” Jackson said. “You can see that in the economy with how sluggish it is, and more importantly in people’s paychecks and how they’re able to make ends meet. They’re really struggling.”

Looking ahead, leaders at Campbell Press say they remain hopeful about the future of manufacturing in Mid-Michigan and are focused on improving efficiency and quality to stay competitive.

“That makes me more efficient and higher quality so I can compete more and lower my costs, which makes the product and the end user better,” Campbell said.

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