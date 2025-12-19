A look back at the Lansing stories that set the stage for 2026

LANSING, Mich — It’s been a busy year in Lansing, and as 2025 comes to a close, we’re taking a look back at three of the biggest stories that made headlines in the neighborhood—along with where things stand now.



Lansing broke ground on a new three-story, 65,000-square-foot City Hall on South Grand Avenue, with construction expected to be completed by fall 2026.

Downtown leaders continue to push for clarity on when state workers may return to full-time, in-person work, following language included in the 2025–2026 state budget.

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce has asked state officials for a timeline on the return of state employees, but no clear answer has been given yet.

Lansing School District announced leadership changes, naming Jessica Benevides as interim superintendent starting February 1, 2026, after Ben Shulider’s departure.

One of the most visible developments this year has been the construction of Lansing’s new City Hall.

Back in April, the city officially broke ground on the project, which is located on South Grand Avenue.

The new City Hall will be a three-story building spanning approximately 65,000 square feet. While construction is still underway—as seen through the Lansing construction camera—the project continues to move forward. City officials expect the new City Hall to be completed by the fall of 2026.

Just a few streets away in Downtown Lansing, another major topic of discussion this year has been the possible return of state workers to in-person work.

The state’s 2025–2026 budget included language addressing in-person work requirements for state employees. However, questions remain about when—or if—state workers will return to downtown Lansing full time.

Steve Japinga, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is seeking clarity on the issue. The chamber has sent a letter to state officials asking for a clearer timeline, but so far, no definitive answer has been provided.

Finally, there was significant news this year involving the Lansing School District.

In November, it was announced that current Superintendent Ben Shuldiner will be leaving the district to become the superintendent of Seattle Public Schools. With his departure, district officials have named an interim replacement.

Jessica Benevides will assume the role of interim superintendent beginning February 1, 2026, as the district begins the search for its next permanent leader.

These stories highlight a year of transition and ongoing change for Lansing, with developments that will continue to shape the city well into the future.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.