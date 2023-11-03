A look at Lansing’s first ward council race

LANSING, Mich. — With just days until election night, campaigning is in full swing for Ryan Kost. He’s hoping to be re-elected as Lansing’s first ward council member.

“We have so much more to do still,” Kost said. “I feel ready to fight for the people and we haven’t had a fighter in the first ward in a while.”

Kost, who has been on council for almost a year, said if re-elected, he wants to focus on things like improving infrastructure, investing in roads, public safety and addressing the homeless crisis.

The housing crisis goes from the red tag issue to the lack of affordable housing, true affordable housing,” Kost said. “We need more single family homes, we need to attract more people to our city, and everyone should have a clean safe, place to live.”

But not everyone thinks Kost’s approach is the best.

“Everything that he’s focused on in the past 11 months, has been very short term, six month issues, and I don’t see those things assisting Lansing in the long term,” said Michael VandeGuchte.

VandeGuchte is also eyeing that first ward council seat. He said his campaign has focused on strategizing long term solutions for Lansing, like addressing the lack of mental health resources, investing in public safety and local businesses.

“Really reinforcing our small businesses and making sure they have what they need so that they can play a crucial part in building up our economy and our future,” VandeGuchte said.

While they might not see eye to eye, they both want what they think is best for the city.

“Me and Mr. Kost have a little bit of tension, but it’s all good. I guess we just see the city in a different light,” VandeGuchte said.

“I have nothing to say about my opponent,” Kost said. :I didn’t run a negative campaign last year and I won’t start now.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a political race without an elevator pitch.

“I love this community, it is not a stepping stone and I want to continue to focus on the community,” Kost said.

“If we could start pulling people to Lansing and attracting people here, we could really make Lansing the pinnacle of the state,” VandeGuchte said.

Election Day is Nov.7 and polls open at 7am.