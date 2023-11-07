A look at Lansings At-Large council race

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing City Council At-Large race is a big one. There are 4 candidates eyeing 2 open seats.

We begin with Trini-Lopez Pehlivanoglu who said she decided to run after she saw the need for redevelopment and school safety in the city.

“School safety is a concern I have heard from a lot of residents,” Pehlivanoglu said. “I think people really want to help keep their kids safe."

Then, there’s Jody Washington, who said if she’s elected - she wants to focus creating more affordable housing, improving public safety and reaching the youth in the community.

“We need to start teaming up with organizations that are already doing the work with the youth to address youth violence,” Washington said.

“I think all of the candidates running are great,” said Missy Lilje.

While her name will still be on the ballot, Lilje did decide to pause her campaign back in August.

“I haven’t campaigned since the primary, meaning I haven’t knocked on doors or raised money since then,” Lilje said.

Lilje said she made that decision after someone in her family got sick, and while she said she doesn’t expect to be elected - if she is, she wants to focus on improving the quality of living in Lansing.

Lastly, there’s Tamera Carter. We reached out to her for an interview, but she was unavailable.