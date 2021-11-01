See a paranormal investigation in a Bath Township cemetery

LANSING, Mich. — Brad and Brenda Mikulka unloaded their equipment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bath Township on Wednesday night to give us a peak at how a typical paranormal investigation goes for them.

“This is what we do on a regular basis," said Brad. "We just go into cemeteries and see what we can find.”

But what we weren't expecting was that equipment detected something out there.

“We just had something cross right here," Brad said. “I thought maybe it was one of these stones keeping heat, the stones are clear.”

The thermal reader turns red when heat is detected and is blue when there's nothing. Within a couple minutes of setting up. the thermal detector turned red.

“It’s probably within 20, 25 feet of us," Brad said. “It’s red, but see this is cold but I’m not feeling nothing.”

As the night began to creep up, the Mikulkas continued their investigation.

“I heard a man's voice and I was expecting to see someone come walking past us, but there wasn’t anyone there,” Brad said.

Brad took pictures to see if they would pick up anything that couldn't be seen to the eye.

But he experienced something odd, almost like something didn't want its picture taken.

“I was getting ready to take a picture and the shutter would not, I guess, close," Brad said. “I asked the spirits I just want to take your picture I’m not here to hurt you let me take a picture. I took a picture, the picture was taken.”

And the batteries in the camera weren't drained just once, but twice, which ultimately made the investigation come to a stop.

“Brand new battery’s dead after about 10 minutes of taking pictures," Brad said. “That’s usually because the spirits are draining the batteries for energy to manifest themselves. There is something here it’s just, they’re draining the batteries too much.”

In the last spot where the batteries were drained, our cameras captured something that Brad said could be an orb. A moving green object that darted out of the frame.

In the hour and a half of this investigation, the Mikulkas said they never felt scared. Brad said that's because it isn't the dead you have to fear.

“You have to be more afraid of the living than of the dead," Brad said. "I’ll keep it at that.”

This investigation was a shortened version of what the Mikulkas usually do. They said typically, an investigation lasts over three hours and that doesn't include sorting through all the footage after.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook