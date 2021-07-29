A Lansing woman's family reaches $850,000 settlement after she died in Ingham County Jail

LANSING, Mich. — The family of Jessica Spalding, died in police custody in 2015, has worked out a settlement with Ingham County, Eaton County and the city of Lansing totaling $850,000, according to court documents.

Ingham County has agreed to pay $600,000 and Lansing will pay $200,000, according to documents filed this week in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. Eaton County had previously agreed to pay $50,000.

Spalding died from heroin withdrawal and an infection as she was moved through three different jails where she didn't receive adequate treatment, according to a lawsuit filed by her family in 2018.

She had used heroin before she was booked at Eaton County Jail for a third-degree misdemeanor. Court documents say her health “rapidly deteriorated."

Spalding was moved to the Lansing city jail where she asked for help. Court documents say she was suffering from a fever and diarrhea, and she was even vomiting.

When Spalding made it to Ingham County Jail, she was finally able to see a nurse. Her family said in the lawsuit said the nurse noticed Spalding’s left arm was swollen due to the infection but sent her back to her cell.

She died there.

Attorneys for both Ingham County and the city of Lansing said they could not comment on the settlement.

