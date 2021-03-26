A humorous campaign launched for Ron Burgandy to 'Make Lansing Classy Again'

LANSING, Mich. — The race for Lansing's Mayor is underway and the candidates include a current mayor, a former mayor, a council woman and an anchorman.

Dr. Kenneth Noisewater, Facebook, 2021. Dr. Kenneth Noisewater said Lansing has been Ron Burgandy's second home for years.

“Ron Burgandy will be Lansing’s next mayor,” said Burgandy's campaign strategist Dr. Kenneth Noisewater. “He is a man and a person that you can trust. He is successful at everything.”

His motto is "Make Lansing Classy Again" and he's making a few promises to make sure that's accomplished.

Dr. Kenneth Noisewater, Facebook, 2021. Part of his campaign promise includes more space exploration and sending astronauts to Mars.

From space exploration.

“There is an absolute lack of space exploration in the city of Lansing," Noisewater said. "I don’t even think you have astronauts here, how crazy is that?”

Dr. Kenneth Noisewater, Facebook, 2021. Dr. Noisewater said Ron Burgandy is working with Elon Musk to build a hyper loop under Frandor Shopping Center.

To fixing up Frandor shopping center.

“We’re looking at plans to construct a hyper loop underneath Frandor to eliminate congestion," Noisewater said. "There will be no more sadness and chaos in Frandor.”

Burgandy's other campaign promises include Friday pool parties, U.T.I. - Universal Taco Initiative, U.S.A. - Universal Scotch Access for all adults in Lansing, free Girl Scout cookies with any purchase at a local dispensary and making all of Potter Park Zoo a petting zoo

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Old Town businesses have signs and banners on display to show their support for the new candidate.

It's all just a silly joke, as the campaign website states, an attempt to inject some humor into this years mayoral race. Burgandy's name is spelled slightly differently from the lead character in the film "Anchorman." Noisewater's name isn't really Noisewatewr.

But the campaign signs are still all over.

“If you go down to Old Town you’ll see there’s a better part of half a dozen businesses down there with signs up," Noisewater said. "Preuss Pets, 517 Barbeque, they got banners right out in front of their businesses."

It doesn't stop at signs. 517 Barbecue has also added a special sandwich to their menu called 'The Burgandy' to honor the candidate.

Tiesha King owns Thrift Witch in Old Town and how she got involved in selling campaign signs is still a bit of a mystery.

“The box smelled of rich mahogany and there was a bottle of cognac in there and leather-bound book,” King said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Proceeds from the sign sales are donated back to the community.

Proceeds from the sign sales are being put back into the community.

“It’s all going to a community project called The Fledge," King said. "They do a lot for the community. All the money is going to them so it goes directly back to the community.”

November is still several months away, but Noisewater thinks Burgandy could win this thing.

“From our initial polling we’ve done, we have a significant lead,” he said.

Even though he won't actually be on the ballot, he's planning to continue his campaign strategy of making people in the Lansing area smile.

“I think it’s bringing happiness through lighthearted comedy,” King said.

