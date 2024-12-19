A.G. Nessel presses pause on Consumer's Energy rate hike

LANSING, Mich — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a notice of intervention in response to the latest Consumer’s Energy request to raise rates for people in our neighborhoods.

The company is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission for a $248 million annual hike to its gas rates, which, if approved, would increase rates for residential ratepayers by 12%. This rate hike request comes only 5 months after Consumer’s Energy received authority to increase its gas rates by $35 million.

According to A.G. Nessel she intends to intervene in this rate case with her team to carefully scrutinize the filing to make sure our neighbors do not pay additional costs without commensurate, quantifiable benefits.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook