A deeper dive into Lansing’s Non-Fatal shootings

LANSING, Mich. — Getting an alert about a gun violence victim being rushed to the ER, is something Sparrow’s Trauma Medical Director Benjamin Mosher said he’ll never get used to.

“It could be anything from a small injury to a pretty big injury,” Mosher said.

A lot of those incidents are non fatal, and requires some serious recovery time.

We wanted to find out how prevalent these cases were in Lansing. In 2023, there were 64 non-fatal shootings in Lansing, in 2022 there were 58.

“With those who are involved in gun violence prevention and intervention, it’s the number of non fatals,” said community activist Michael Lynn Jr.

Lynn Junior said the issue of non-fatal shootings needs to be addressed because those shootings can escalate and turn deadly.

“It may be self defense,” Lynn said. “So for example, if you know someone shot you and you heal, you may be promoted to go take more violent action, before they shoot again,” Lynn said.

We reached out to LPD of comment on this story, but they declined.